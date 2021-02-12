Who is the Top Investor In Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)?

87 institutions hold shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), with 7.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.79% while institutional investors hold 38.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.63M, and float is at 30.21M with Short Float at 7.07%. Institutions hold 30.87% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with over 9.59 million shares valued at $8.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.46% of the AMPY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lasry, Marc with 2.56 million shares valued at $2.18 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Trust Asset Management LLC which holds 1.52 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $1.99 million, while Brigade Capital Management, LLC holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $1.22 million.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is 121.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $5.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.54 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.69% off the consensus price target high of $2.88 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -31.82% lower than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is 30.45% and 68.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 128.16% off its SMA200. AMPY registered -48.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7076 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1810.

The stock witnessed a 38.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 258.02%, and is 9.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.37% over the week and 14.11% over the month.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $113.04M and $224.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 488.83% and -50.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $59.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.40% in year-over-year returns.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 8,548,485 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $1.09 per share for a total of $9.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amplify Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (Director) sold a total of 16,916 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $1.05 per share for $17779.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.55 million shares of the AMPY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP (Director) disposed off 50,134 shares at an average price of $1.05 for $52425.0. The insider now directly holds 8,565,401 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY).