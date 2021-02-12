Who is the Top Investor In Argan Inc. (AGX)?

192 institutions hold shares in Argan Inc. (AGX), with 783.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.99% while institutional investors hold 91.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.68M, and float is at 14.91M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 86.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is River Road Asset Management, LLC with over 1.71 million shares valued at $76.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.90% of the AGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.21 million shares valued at $50.9 million to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.16 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $51.78 million, while Ashford Capital Management Inc. holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $34.77 million.

Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX) is 1.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.65 and a high of $53.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.23% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.00, the stock is 0.54% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90239.0 and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 6.43% off its SMA200. AGX registered 1.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.43.

The stock witnessed a -4.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.72%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Argan Inc. (AGX) has around 1154 employees, a market worth around $703.35M and $343.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 276.07 and Fwd P/E is 18.52. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.06% and -15.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Argan Inc. (AGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Argan Inc. (AGX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Argan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $137.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 101.70% in year-over-year returns.

Argan Inc. (AGX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Argan Inc. (AGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griffin William F Jr, the company’s Gemma, Non-Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Griffin William F Jr sold 24,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $44.48 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Argan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Griffin William F Jr (Gemma, Non-Executive Chairman) sold a total of 17,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $44.39 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the AGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Griffin William F Jr (Gemma, Non-Executive Chairman) disposed off 11,134 shares at an average price of $44.11 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 253,585 shares of Argan Inc. (AGX).

Argan Inc. (AGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 36.02% up over the past 12 months. Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is 5.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.