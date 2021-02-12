Who is the Top Investor In CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)?

175 institutions hold shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), with 383.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 91.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.03M, and float is at 25.56M with Short Float at 9.28%. Institutions hold 89.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.49 million shares valued at $32.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.25% of the CEIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.78 million shares valued at $7.88 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.51 million shares representing 5.81% and valued at over $6.7 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 5.48% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $6.32 million.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is 47.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.35 and a high of $10.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -6.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is 16.24% and 37.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 9.84% at the moment leaves the stock 75.35% off its SMA200. CEIX registered 51.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.72.

The stock witnessed a 16.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.74%, and is 14.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.97% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has around 1792 employees, a market worth around $279.63M and $1.02B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.42% and 0.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $264.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MILLS JOHN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILLS JOHN T bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $6.46 per share for a total of $25840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46057.0 shares.