Who is the Top Investor In Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)?

447 institutions hold shares in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 97.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.90M, and float is at 102.62M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 96.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.27 million shares valued at $479.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.74% of the HIW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.58 million shares valued at $459.02 million to account for 11.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.86 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $271.68 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 4.76 million with a market value of $188.62 million.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is 3.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $52.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIW stock was last observed hovering at around $40.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -8.03% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.05, the stock is 4.02% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 10.62% off its SMA200. HIW registered -21.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.94.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.35%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has around 431 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $749.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.57 and Fwd P/E is 31.82. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.55% and -22.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Highwoods Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $180.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson Thomas P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson Thomas P bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $32.69 per share for a total of $98070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4852.0 shares.

Highwoods Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Evans Carlos E (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $33.70 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34976.0 shares of the HIW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Miller Jeffrey Douglas (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $35.99 for $35990.0. The insider now directly holds 95,730 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -36.45% down over the past 12 months. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is -25.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.