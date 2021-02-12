Who is the Top Investor In Insmed Incorporated (INSM)?

282 institutions hold shares in Insmed Incorporated (INSM), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 108.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.62M, and float is at 100.76M with Short Float at 8.38%. Institutions hold 107.79% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.09 million shares valued at $402.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.87% of the INSM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.5 million shares valued at $305.31 million to account for 9.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.16 million shares representing 9.00% and valued at over $294.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.09% of the shares totaling 8.24 million with a market value of $274.38 million.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) is 21.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.09 and a high of $45.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.77% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.16% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.34, the stock is -0.11% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock 26.38% off its SMA200. INSM registered 28.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.48.

The stock witnessed a 10.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.52%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has around 435 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $168.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 233.66% and -11.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.20%).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insmed Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $41.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Insmed Incorporated (INSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pellizzari Christine A, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Pellizzari Christine A sold 15,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Insmed Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Pellizzari Christine A (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $43.95 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the INSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Pellizzari Christine A (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,600 shares at an average price of $44.04 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 140,721 shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -13.48% down over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -6.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.67.