Who is the Top Investor In J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX)?

84 institutions hold shares in J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX), with 689.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.57% while institutional investors hold 59.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.73M, and float is at 14.38M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 56.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ancora Advisors, LLC with over 1.14 million shares valued at $5.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the JAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 0.86 million shares valued at $6.24 million to account for 5.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.76 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $3.96 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $3.87 million.

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE: JAX) is 17.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.03 and a high of $10.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JAX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.56, the stock is 13.52% and 17.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79344.0 and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 55.32% off its SMA200. JAX registered -15.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.78.

The stock witnessed a 16.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.57%, and is 12.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $124.72M and $194.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.51% and -17.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $63.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hagler Jessica Leigh, the company’s VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary. SEC filings show that Hagler Jessica Leigh bought 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $4.65 per share for a total of $9533.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38411.0 shares.

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that STOUT LONNIE J II (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $4.79 per share for $47867.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the JAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, STOUT LONNIE J II (Executive Chairman) acquired 21,500 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 94,876 shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX).

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 18.31% up over the past 12 months. Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is 29.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.