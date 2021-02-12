Who is the Top Investor In Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)?

665 institutions hold shares in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), with 9.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.56% while institutional investors hold 73.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.85M, and float is at 169.12M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 69.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.2 million shares valued at $1.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the LBRDK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.07 million shares valued at $1.75 billion to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 5.6 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $800.3 million, while Soros Fund Management LLC holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 5.28 million with a market value of $754.61 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -5.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.20 and a high of $165.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $149.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.64% off the consensus price target high of $197.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.43% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.43, the stock is 0.02% and -2.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 6.02% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered 10.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.20.

The stock witnessed a 1.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.45%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 122.30 and Fwd P/E is 34.19. Distance from 52-week low is 74.51% and -8.96% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) that is -68.09% lower over the past 12 months. RigNet Inc. (RNET) is 196.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.