Who is the Top Investor In Sony Corporation (SNE)?

553 institutions hold shares in Sony Corporation (SNE), with 333.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 7.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.24B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 7.92% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 29.41 million shares valued at $2.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.33% of the SNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 11.58 million shares valued at $888.82 million to account for 0.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fiduciary Management, Inc. which holds 4.63 million shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $355.28 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 3.46 million with a market value of $349.51 million.

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is 12.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.94 and a high of $118.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNE stock was last observed hovering at around $113.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $118.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.09% off the consensus price target high of $172.93 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -38.1% lower than the price target low of $82.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.97, the stock is 9.29% and 13.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 39.55% off its SMA200. SNE registered 61.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.58.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.66%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Sony Corporation (SNE) has around 111700 employees, a market worth around $135.93B and $80.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.95 and Fwd P/E is 25.37. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.73% and -3.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Sony Corporation (SNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sony Corporation (SNE) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sony Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $19.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sony Corporation (SNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is 19.43% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.