Who is the Top Investor In Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)?

168 institutions hold shares in Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.10% while institutional investors hold 91.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.05M, and float is at 17.51M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 83.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.91 million shares valued at $32.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.24% of the SPOK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.56 million shares valued at $14.81 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.55 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $17.26 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $13.3 million.

Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) is 7.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.53 and a high of $12.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPOK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -70.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -70.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.94, the stock is -0.18% and 5.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 72358.0 and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 16.27% off its SMA200. SPOK registered 12.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.33.

The stock witnessed a -4.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.34%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) has around 613 employees, a market worth around $230.32M and $150.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.98% and -7.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spok Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -649.90% this year.

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALLACE MICHAEL W, the company’s COO/CFO. SEC filings show that WALLACE MICHAEL W bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $19620.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38165.0 shares.

Spok Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Stein Todd J (Director) bought a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $9.79 per share for $25444.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the SPOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, OREILLY BRIAN (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.94 for $9938.0. The insider now directly holds 83,835 shares of Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK).

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -17.78% lower over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is -1.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.