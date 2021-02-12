Who is the Top Investor In Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)?

411 institutions hold shares in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), with 3.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.10% while institutional investors hold 100.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.45M, and float is at 65.92M with Short Float at 4.85%. Institutions hold 95.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.43 million shares valued at $658.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.13% of the TXRH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.95 million shares valued at $361.79 million to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Melvin Capital Management LP which holds 2.7 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $164.13 million, while Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 2.13 million with a market value of $129.58 million.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is 11.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.15 and a high of $90.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXRH stock was last observed hovering at around $87.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.66% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -24.77% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.34, the stock is 7.60% and 9.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 34.56% off its SMA200. TXRH registered 35.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.76.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.69%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has around 2526 employees, a market worth around $5.83B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 112.70 and Fwd P/E is 33.76. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 247.28% and -2.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $679.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobsen S. Chris, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Jacobsen S. Chris sold 838 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $75420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19130.0 shares.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Jacobsen S. Chris (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $85.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19968.0 shares of the TXRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Robinson Tonya (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,454 shares at an average price of $80.03 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 11,476 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH).

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 5.28% up over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is 55.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.25.