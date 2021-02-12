Who is the Top Investor In Vedanta Limited (VEDL)?

148 institutions hold shares in Vedanta Limited (VEDL), with 24.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.68% while institutional investors hold 3.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 926.17M, and float is at 354.05M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 3.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.59 million shares valued at $31.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.81% of the VEDL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 3.47 million shares valued at $25.68 million to account for 5.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 2.59 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $22.77 million, while AQR Capital Management, LLC holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $14.2 million.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) is 17.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $10.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VEDL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $9.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.39% off the consensus price target high of $11.78 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -91.47% lower than the price target low of $5.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.32, the stock is 8.71% and 17.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 56.06% off its SMA200. VEDL registered 26.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.05.

The stock witnessed a 1.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.98%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.49. Distance from 52-week low is 218.52% and -0.48% from its 52-week high.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vedanta Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Vedanta Limited (VEDL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is 64.84% higher over the past 12 months. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is 120.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.66.