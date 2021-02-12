Why Analysts suggest Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is the topic of conversation today

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) is -1.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $3.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOGZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is 0.18% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 32.30% off its SMA200. DOGZ registered 88.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0182 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6499.

The stock witnessed a -4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.81%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has around 197 employees, a market worth around $57.61M and $19.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.00. Profit margin for the company is -44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.41% and -39.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Analyst Forecasts

Dogness (International) Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -694.30% this year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), with institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.91M, and float is at 20.30M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 14351.0 shares valued at $15212.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the DOGZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1783.0 shares valued at $1889.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Who are the competitors?

