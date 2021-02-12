Why Analysts suggest Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) is the topic of conversation today

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: PFIS) is 5.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.01 and a high of $48.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFIS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $38.77, the stock is -0.37% and 0.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54375.0 and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 4.73% off its SMA200. PFIS registered -19.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.55.

The stock witnessed a -5.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) has around 408 employees, a market worth around $283.02M and $94.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.64% and -20.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) Analyst Forecasts

Peoples Financial Services Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS), with 417.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.79% while institutional investors hold 29.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.28M, and float is at 6.80M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 27.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.4 million shares valued at $14.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.59% of the PFIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Peoples Financial Services Corp with 0.32 million shares valued at $11.87 million to account for 4.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.31 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $10.89 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $4.59 million.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aubrey William E II, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Aubrey William E II bought 1,139 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $39.89 per share for a total of $45440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42000.0 shares.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Aubrey William E II (Director) bought a total of 861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $39.00 per share for $33579.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40861.0 shares of the PFIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, LOCHEN RICHARD S JR (Director) acquired 270 shares at an average price of $36.25 for $9788.0. The insider now directly holds 10,142 shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS).

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is trading -5.78% down over the past 12 months. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -11.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 44740.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.39.