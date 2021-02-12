Why Camden National Corporation (CAC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is 10.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.74 and a high of $47.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.89% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.88% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.65, the stock is 2.79% and 6.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54282.0 and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 17.04% off its SMA200. CAC registered -16.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.33.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Camden National Corporation (CAC) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $597.53M and $163.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.91. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.07% and -16.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Camden National Corporation (CAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camden National Corporation (CAC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camden National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $45.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Camden National Corporation (CAC) Top Institutional Holders

188 institutions hold shares in Camden National Corporation (CAC), with 383.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 69.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.96M, and float is at 14.53M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 67.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.32 million shares valued at $47.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the CAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.25 million shares valued at $44.62 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.79 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $23.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $22.02 million.

Camden National Corporation (CAC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Camden National Corporation (CAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by White Gregory A, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that White Gregory A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $39.79 per share for a total of $39790.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2928.0 shares.

Camden National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Flanagan David C (Director) bought a total of 354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $28.10 per share for $9955.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14826.0 shares of the CAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Flanagan David C (Director) acquired 366 shares at an average price of $27.18 for $9954.0. The insider now directly holds 14,472 shares of Camden National Corporation (CAC).

Camden National Corporation (CAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 13.95% up over the past 12 months. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is -7.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.67.