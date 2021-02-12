Why CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is the topic of conversation today

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is -1.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.67 and a high of $110.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $106.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.34%.

Currently trading at $104.40, the stock is 0.87% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50141.0 and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 25.07% off its SMA200. CRVL registered 27.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.70.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.41%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

CorVel Corporation (CRVL) has around 3824 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $554.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.90. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.71% and -5.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CorVel Corporation (CRVL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CorVel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in CorVel Corporation (CRVL), with 8M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.78% while institutional investors hold 91.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.90M, and float is at 9.87M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 50.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.51 million shares valued at $160.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the CRVL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.06 million shares valued at $112.73 million to account for 5.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.02 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $87.09 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $80.61 million.

CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 172 insider transactions have happened at CorVel Corporation (CRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 140 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLEMONS V GORDON, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that CLEMONS V GORDON sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $107.94 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

CorVel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that CLEMONS V GORDON (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $107.76 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the CRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Yoss Jennifer (Vice President of Accounting) disposed off 3,779 shares at an average price of $105.60 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 205 shares of CorVel Corporation (CRVL).

CorVel Corporation (CRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) that is trading 1.20% up over the past 12 months. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) is 72.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.56.