Why Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) is 8.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $12.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LQDA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is 6.52% and 7.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -39.35% off its SMA200. LQDA registered -40.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9394 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2259.

The stock witnessed a 5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.14%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $145.12M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.88% and -73.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidia Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Liquidia Corporation (LQDA), with 6.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.44% while institutional investors hold 53.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.76M, and float is at 30.63M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 43.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canaan Partners VIII, LLC with over 2.92 million shares valued at $12.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.73% of the LQDA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 2.49 million shares valued at $12.23 million to account for 5.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.14 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $6.31 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $9.32 million.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eshelman Ventures, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Eshelman Ventures, LLC sold 1,762,162 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $3.12 per share for a total of $5.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.6 million shares.

Liquidia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Eshelman Ventures, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 719,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $2.97 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.36 million shares of the LQDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Eshelman Ventures, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $2.95 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 5,082,659 shares of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA).