Why Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is 6.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.11 and a high of $49.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTEX stock was last observed hovering at around $48.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.57% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.48% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.26, the stock is 2.70% and 4.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 11.87% off its SMA200. OTEX registered 1.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.00%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $12.82B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 145.80 and Fwd P/E is 14.25. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.76% and -3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Open Text Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $812.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Top Institutional Holders

551 institutions hold shares in Open Text Corporation (OTEX), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 76.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 272.43M, and float is at 268.14M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 75.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with over 17.29 million shares valued at $730.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.34% of the OTEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with 12.0 million shares valued at $506.88 million to account for 4.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 8.66 million shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $365.86 million, while Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 8.41 million with a market value of $382.49 million.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 32.68% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -22.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.66.