Why Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) is the topic of conversation today

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) is 16.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.15 and a high of $31.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $26.44, the stock is 4.07% and 10.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58520.0 and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 37.66% off its SMA200. PGC registered -15.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.41.

The stock witnessed a 0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.35%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) has around 446 employees, a market worth around $500.24M and $165.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.01 and Fwd P/E is 11.06. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.13% and -16.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Analyst Forecasts

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $46.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC), with 591.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 71.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.91M, and float is at 18.36M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 68.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.64 million shares valued at $37.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the PGC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.27 million shares valued at $19.19 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 0.9 million shares representing 4.77% and valued at over $13.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $13.02 million.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Doyle Timothy E, the company’s EVP, Chief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Doyle Timothy E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $17.33 per share for a total of $34660.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4748.0 shares.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that BABCOCK JOHN P (SEVP & Pres of Priv Wealth Mgt) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $16.95 per share for $16950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47080.0 shares of the PGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, PLANTE ROBERT A. (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $16.90 for $16900.0. The insider now directly holds 1,990 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC).

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is trading -10.17% down over the past 12 months. Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) is -8.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.51% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.