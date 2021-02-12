Why Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) is 25.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.25 and a high of $24.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RXT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.45% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.25% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.94, the stock is 13.17% and 18.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 28.28% off its SMA200. RXT registered a gain of 51.52% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.49.

The stock witnessed a 24.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.02%, and is 10.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has around 6800 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $2.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.49. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.98% and -3.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rackspace Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $701.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.30% this year.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 96.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.70M, and float is at 44.09M with Short Float at 12.00%. Institutions hold 95.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 129.61 million shares valued at $2.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 64.71% of the RXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boston Partners with 5.41 million shares valued at $103.07 million to account for 2.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.75 million shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $52.48 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.29% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $49.65 million.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mukerji Subroto, the company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Mukerji Subroto sold 25,182 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $22.60 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rackspace Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Windham Holly B. (EVP, Chief Legal & People Off) sold a total of 29,128 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $22.60 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73920.0 shares of the RXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Windham Holly B. (EVP, Chief Legal & People Off) disposed off 106,917 shares at an average price of $22.11 for $2.36 million. The insider now directly holds 123,182 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT).