Why RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RBAC) is the topic of conversation today

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RBAC) is -1.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.77, the stock is -0.16% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 2.29% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.53.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.49%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.79% and -13.15% from its 52-week high.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) Analyst Forecasts

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC), with institutional investors hold 0.04% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.04% of the Float.