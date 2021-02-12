Why should you keep an eye on Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)?

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is 42.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.37 and a high of $147.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMG stock was last observed hovering at around $144.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.6% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.03% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.17, the stock is 24.50% and 36.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 79.01% off its SMA200. AMG registered 73.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.83.

The stock witnessed a 33.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.79%, and is 28.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.74 and Fwd P/E is 10.21. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.18% and -1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.21 with sales reaching $555.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Top Institutional Holders

394 institutions hold shares in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG), with 553.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 106.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.30M, and float is at 31.67M with Short Float at 5.95%. Institutions hold 105.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 8.59 million shares valued at $587.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.93% of the AMG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.89 million shares valued at $265.67 million to account for 8.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.79 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $385.29 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $138.02 million.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jeffery Reuben III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jeffery Reuben III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $145.53 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17500.0 shares.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Horgen Jay C. (President and CEO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $136.23 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Churchill Dwight D. (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $65.25 for $65250.0. The insider now directly holds 12,069 shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG).

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) that is trading 21.58% up over the past 12 months. Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is 10.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.2.