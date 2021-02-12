Why should you keep an eye on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)?

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) is 14.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.24 and a high of $39.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.86% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -17.27% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.70, the stock is 5.28% and 11.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 4.34% at the moment leaves the stock 31.27% off its SMA200. AB registered 10.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.91.

The stock witnessed a 7.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.39%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has around 3811 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $294.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.06 and Fwd P/E is 11.82. Profit margin for the company is 90.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.30% and -2.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $805.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 20.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.35M, and float is at 94.16M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 19.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.95 million shares valued at $99.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.07% of the AB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.78 million shares valued at $48.12 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 1.13 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $30.56 million, while UBS Group AG holds 1.04% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $27.08 million.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burke Kate C, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Burke Kate C sold 9,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $27.90 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Gingrich James A (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,344 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $27.37 per share for $64155.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67090.0 shares of the AB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Gingrich James A (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $26.60 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 69,434 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB).

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) that is trading 20.53% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.