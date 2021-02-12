Why should you keep an eye on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX)?

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) is 38.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $5.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 31.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 9.36% and 31.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 33.74% off its SMA200. ETTX registered -31.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4266.

The stock witnessed a 41.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.76%, and is 10.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $115.01M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.09% and -39.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.80%).

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $330k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -95.30% year-over-year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX), with 20.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.86% while institutional investors hold 75.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.96M, and float is at 13.35M with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 30.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 3.51 million shares valued at $7.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the ETTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC with 1.18 million shares valued at $2.92 million to account for 3.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 1.15 million shares representing 3.25% and valued at over $2.35 million, while Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $2.08 million.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Innoviva, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,672,897 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $2.68 per share for a total of $12.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.67 million shares.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Innoviva, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 12,677,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $2.50 per share for $31.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.0 million shares of the ETTX stock.