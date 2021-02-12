Why should you keep an eye on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) is -46.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $19.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EZGO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.66, the stock is -0.67% and -0.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -0.67% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.13.

The stock witnessed a N/13.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.43% over the week.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $103.84M and $7.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.80% and -50.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 125.60% this year.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.75M, and float is at 3.37M with Short Float at 0.99%.