Why should you keep an eye on Immersion Corporation (IMMR)?

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is 34.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.23 and a high of $16.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMMR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -26.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is 10.21% and 33.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 84.36% off its SMA200. IMMR registered 94.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.64.

The stock witnessed a 24.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.39%, and is 6.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $407.84M and $31.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.05. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 258.07% and -8.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immersion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $9.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Immersion Corporation (IMMR), with 688.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 70.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.90M, and float is at 26.24M with Short Float at 6.74%. Institutions hold 68.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raging Capital Management, Llc with over 4.11 million shares valued at $28.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.26% of the IMMR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.93 million shares valued at $20.68 million to account for 10.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.46 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $10.28 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $14.09 million.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Okada Michael Rudolf, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Okada Michael Rudolf sold 560 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $12.13 per share for a total of $6793.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9855.0 shares.

Immersion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Okada Michael Rudolf (General Counsel) sold a total of 2,670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $12.06 per share for $32195.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10415.0 shares of the IMMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, MARTIN WILLIAM C (Director) disposed off 55,603 shares at an average price of $12.21 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 2,630,488 shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) that is trading 15.98% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 35.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.