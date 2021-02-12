Why should you keep an eye on JMP Group LLC (JMP)?

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) is 24.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $4.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JMP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -37.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -37.14% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is 14.41% and 24.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56680.0 and changing 6.20% at the moment leaves the stock 63.51% off its SMA200. JMP registered 58.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9336 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9687.

The stock witnessed a 20.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.72%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $94.32M and $92.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.33% and 6.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

JMP Group LLC (JMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JMP Group LLC (JMP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JMP Group LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.30% in year-over-year returns.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in JMP Group LLC (JMP), with 11.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.42% while institutional investors hold 29.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.63M, and float is at 7.95M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 12.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 0.46 million shares valued at $1.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.32% of the JMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.45 million shares valued at $1.73 million to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 92519.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.36 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 68151.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at JMP Group LLC (JMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, the company’s Possible Member of 10% Group. SEC filings show that WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC bought 25 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $4.39 per share for a total of $110.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.02 million shares.

JMP Group LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC (Possible Member of 10% Group) bought a total of 25 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $4.39 per share for $110.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.02 million shares of the JMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC (10% Owner) acquired 5 shares at an average price of $4.32 for $22.0. The insider now directly holds 2,018,781 shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP).

JMP Group LLC (JMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading 39.63% up over the past 12 months. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is 39.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.25% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20610.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.06.