Why STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is 56.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.20 and a high of $127.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAA stock was last observed hovering at around $123.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -23.69% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -71.79% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $123.69, the stock is 20.17% and 39.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 94.59% off its SMA200. STAA registered 222.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.34.

The stock witnessed a 38.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.33%, and is 11.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $5.47B and $156.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 657.93 and Fwd P/E is 356.46. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 433.15% and -3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAAR Surgical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $43.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), with 540.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 90.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.90M, and float is at 45.57M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 89.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 10.8 million shares valued at $610.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.41% of the STAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.52 million shares valued at $278.48 million to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.26 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $184.13 million, while Palo Alto Investors Lp holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $157.9 million.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. sold 65,081 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $124.09 per share for a total of $8.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.58 million shares.

STAAR Surgical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 144,838 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $122.28 per share for $17.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.65 million shares of the STAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 47,700 shares at an average price of $116.09 for $5.54 million. The insider now directly holds 9,791,461 shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is trading 41.76% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -6.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.