Why Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RACA) is the topic of conversation today

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RACA) is 21.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.11 and a high of $21.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RACA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $16.86, the stock is 20.42% and 20.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61672.0 and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 22.03% off its SMA200. RACA registered a gain of 34.88% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.72.

The stock witnessed a 19.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.93%, and is 21.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.76% and -21.36% from its 52-week high.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (RACA) Analyst Forecasts

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (RACA) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (RACA), with institutional investors hold 91.96% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 91.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.5 million shares valued at $20.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.68% of the RACA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Boxer Capital, LLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $21.57 million to account for 10.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 1.5 million shares representing 10.68% and valued at over $21.57 million, while Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds 7.12% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $14.38 million.