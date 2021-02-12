Why Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.86 and a high of $49.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WASH stock was last observed hovering at around $46.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.63% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.24% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.56, the stock is -0.41% and 1.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61446.0 and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 25.38% off its SMA200. WASH registered -7.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.77.

The stock witnessed a -4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.85%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) has around 598 employees, a market worth around $787.28M and $169.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.34. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.18% and -7.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $32.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH), with 350.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.03% while institutional investors hold 73.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.26M, and float is at 16.91M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 71.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.54 million shares valued at $68.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the WASH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.87 million shares valued at $26.54 million to account for 5.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 0.81 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $24.92 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $36.2 million.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Howes Constance A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Howes Constance A bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $36.15 per share for a total of $10845.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 13.95% up over the past 12 months. Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) is -1.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.76.