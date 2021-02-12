Why Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is 60.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XELB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $0.85 for the next 12 months. It is also -128.24% off the consensus price target high of $0.85 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -128.24% lower than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is 21.65% and 45.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -6.28% at the moment leaves the stock 96.72% off its SMA200. XELB registered 29.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3320 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9924.

The stock witnessed a 37.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.36%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.37% over the week and 16.03% over the month.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $37.13M and $33.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 385.00% and -33.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xcel Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -405.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB), with 12.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.34% while institutional investors hold 19.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.23M, and float is at 7.05M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 7.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.85% of the XELB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is M&T Bank with 0.1 million shares valued at $80312.0 to account for 0.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 95200.0 shares representing 0.50% and valued at over $72932.0, while Weber, Alan W. holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 90000.0 with a market value of $68949.0.

Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by D LOREN ROBERT W, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that D LOREN ROBERT W bought 21,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $22763.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Xcel Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that D LOREN ROBERT W (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 18,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $1.06 per share for $19409.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the XELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, D LOREN ROBERT W (CEO & Chairman) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $0.78 for $9360.0. The insider now directly holds 1,393,342 shares of Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB).