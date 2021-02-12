Why XP Inc. (XP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is 22.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.50 and a high of $52.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $47.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $265.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.84% off the consensus price target high of $320.07 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 76.06% higher than the price target low of $202.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.51, the stock is 8.10% and 16.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 17.83% off its SMA200. XP registered 18.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.89.

The stock witnessed a 19.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.37%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 2429 employees, a market worth around $26.96B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.37 and Fwd P/E is 53.25. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.97% and -8.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $436.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in XP Inc. (XP), with 289.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.49% while institutional investors hold 80.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 551.80M, and float is at 139.71M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 38.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is General Atlantic, LLC with over 46.2 million shares valued at $1.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.29% of the XP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.18 million shares valued at $758.09 million to account for 5.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 16.44 million shares representing 4.73% and valued at over $685.19 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.90% of the shares totaling 6.59 million with a market value of $274.86 million.