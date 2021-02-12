Why Yext Inc. (YEXT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is 19.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $20.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -33.64% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.71, the stock is 7.78% and 11.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.75% off its SMA200. YEXT registered 17.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.96.

The stock witnessed a 11.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.16%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $343.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.57% and -10.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.70%).

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yext Inc. (YEXT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yext Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $89.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in Yext Inc. (YEXT), with 12.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.38% while institutional investors hold 87.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.72M, and float is at 109.51M with Short Float at 8.57%. Institutions hold 78.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.97 million shares valued at $282.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the YEXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 11.54 million shares valued at $181.41 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.12 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $143.38 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.04% of the shares totaling 8.6 million with a market value of $130.59 million.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Insider Activity

A total of 166 insider transactions have happened at Yext Inc. (YEXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 99 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Distelburger Brian, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Distelburger Brian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $18.69 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.27 million shares.

Yext Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Walrath Michael (Director) sold a total of 1,892 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $18.19 per share for $34423.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.28 million shares of the YEXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Walrath Michael (Director) disposed off 213,665 shares at an average price of $18.23 for $3.9 million. The insider now directly holds 1,284,447 shares of Yext Inc. (YEXT).

Yext Inc. (YEXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 26.64% up over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is 6.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.68.