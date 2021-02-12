Why ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) is the topic of conversation today

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) is 65.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZKIN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is 23.70% and 50.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 144.94% off its SMA200. ZKIN registered 225.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 230.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8685 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8279.

The stock witnessed a 31.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 139.66%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.02% over the week and 11.55% over the month.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $86.74M and $72.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.31. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 558.99% and -10.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN), with 10.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.04% while institutional investors hold 6.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.56M, and float is at 7.49M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 2.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.26% of the ZKIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 35686.0 shares valued at $42823.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 13477.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $16172.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 11994.0 with a market value of $14392.0.