Will Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) is 1.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.66 and a high of $13.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFFN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.69, the stock is -1.52% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 13.61% off its SMA200. CFFN registered -4.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.20.

The stock witnessed a -5.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.81%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has around 793 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $293.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.58 and Fwd P/E is 24.74. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.52% and -5.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $43.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN), with 9.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.18% while institutional investors hold 79.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.70M, and float is at 128.83M with Short Float at 5.37%. Institutions hold 73.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Century Companies, Inc. with over 20.65 million shares valued at $191.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.88% of the CFFN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.17 million shares valued at $252.15 million to account for 14.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 15.64 million shares representing 11.27% and valued at over $144.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.09% of the shares totaling 12.62 million with a market value of $116.88 million.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cole Michel Philipp, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cole Michel Philipp bought 770 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $12.66 per share for a total of $9748.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20181.0 shares.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Barry Anthony S. (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $12.63 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34777.0 shares of the CFFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, Kobbeman Robert D. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,276 shares at an average price of $11.38 for $25907.0. The insider now directly holds 35,199 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN).

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -6.97% down over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is -4.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.57% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.22.