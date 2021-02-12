Will Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD) is -11.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.72 and a high of $32.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PWOD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.01, the stock is 0.81% and -6.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66528.0 and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 1.85% off its SMA200. PWOD registered -28.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.73.

The stock witnessed a -6.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.79%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.68. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.92% and -29.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.20%).

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) Analyst Forecasts

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year.

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD), with 293.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 27.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.05M, and float is at 6.76M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 26.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.4 million shares valued at $10.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.73% of the PWOD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.3 million shares valued at $5.94 million to account for 4.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.27 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $5.43 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $4.42 million.

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KNEPP BRIAN L, the company’s President. SEC filings show that KNEPP BRIAN L bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $22.20 per share for a total of $39960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7070.0 shares.

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Hawbaker D Michael (Director) bought a total of 336 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $21.54 per share for $7237.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7309.0 shares of the PWOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Hawbaker D Michael (Director) acquired 350 shares at an average price of $20.66 for $7231.0. The insider now directly holds 6,964 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD).

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading 4.89% up over the past 12 months. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is -27.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 41380.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.