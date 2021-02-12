Will Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE: BFS) is 6.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.49 and a high of $49.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.25% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -25.07% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.77, the stock is 7.00% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57580.0 and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 11.49% off its SMA200. BFS registered -29.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.50.

The stock witnessed a 5.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.86%, and is 7.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $779.41M and $227.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.10. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.76% and -31.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Saul Centers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year.

Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Saul Centers Inc. (BFS), with 10.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.83% while institutional investors hold 85.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.35M, and float is at 12.91M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 47.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.96 million shares valued at $52.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.36% of the BFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.92 million shares valued at $60.93 million to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.89 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $50.29 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $43.78 million.

Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laycock Willoughby B., the company’s Senior V.P.-Residential. SEC filings show that Laycock Willoughby B. bought 45 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $31.91 per share for a total of $1436.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1445.0 shares.

Saul Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that SAUL B FRANCIS II (CEO & President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $24.94 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70492.0 shares of the BFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, SAUL B FRANCIS II (CEO & President) acquired 5,050 shares at an average price of $27.74 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 127,097 shares of Saul Centers Inc. (BFS).

Saul Centers Inc. (BFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading -13.73% down over the past 12 months. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is -39.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.