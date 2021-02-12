Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) is 8.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.23 and a high of $166.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZEN stock was last observed hovering at around $154.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.44% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -4.97% lower than the price target low of $147.80 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $155.15, the stock is 4.27% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 44.03% off its SMA200. ZEN registered 74.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $118.54.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.83%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) has around 3980 employees, a market worth around $17.82B and $975.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 149.18. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.88% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zendesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $294.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.90% in year-over-year returns.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Top Institutional Holders

540 institutions hold shares in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 102.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.81M, and float is at 114.92M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 101.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.28 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.81% of the ZEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.95 million shares valued at $920.74 million to account for 7.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.29 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.22% of the shares totaling 7.26 million with a market value of $746.97 million.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) Insider Activity

A total of 451 insider transactions have happened at Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 233 and purchases happening 218 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Geschke John, the company’s Chief of Staff. SEC filings show that Geschke John sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $155.18 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32997.0 shares.

Zendesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that McDermott Adrian (President of Products) sold a total of 9,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $146.12 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83413.0 shares of the ZEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Gomez Elena (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $147.73 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 10,324 shares of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN).

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 27.33% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 12.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.18.