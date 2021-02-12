Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

623 institutions hold shares in Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 89.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.61M, and float is at 161.47M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 88.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.81 million shares valued at $549.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.47% of the ZION Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.58 million shares valued at $459.6 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 10.23 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $298.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 8.75 million with a market value of $255.66 million.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is 12.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $51.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZION stock was last observed hovering at around $49.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.11% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.69% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.91, the stock is 3.00% and 8.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 35.92% off its SMA200. ZION registered 6.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.38.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.47%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has around 10188 employees, a market worth around $8.10B and $2.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.56 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.42% and -4.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $701.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCLEAN SCOTT J, the company’s President. SEC filings show that MCLEAN SCOTT J sold 40,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $49.85 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that SIMMONS HARRIS H (Chairman) sold a total of 60,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $49.02 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the ZION stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Hoff Olga (Exec VP) disposed off 1,185 shares at an average price of $48.85 for $57866.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is trading 16.98% up over the past 12 months. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is 33.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.