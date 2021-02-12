Zuora Inc. (ZUO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

237 institutions hold shares in Zuora Inc. (ZUO), with 890.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 62.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.46M, and float is at 107.22M with Short Float at 6.34%. Institutions hold 61.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.81 million shares valued at $91.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.14% of the ZUO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.76 million shares valued at $108.1 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hound Partners, LLC which holds 5.93 million shares representing 5.48% and valued at over $61.27 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 5.09 million with a market value of $52.6 million.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is 18.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $17.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -50.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.55, the stock is 11.04% and 20.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 38.00% off its SMA200. ZUO registered 4.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.82.

The stock witnessed a 15.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.02%, and is 5.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1249 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $296.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.51% and -6.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.10%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $76.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pileggi Jennifer, the company’s SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary. SEC filings show that Pileggi Jennifer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20095.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Tzuo Tien (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Tzuo Tien (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).