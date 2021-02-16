3M Company (MMM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.3% Upside

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is 2.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.04 and a high of $187.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMM stock was last observed hovering at around $177.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $192.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.3% off the consensus price target high of $233.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -13.1% lower than the price target low of $158.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $178.70, the stock is 1.99% and 2.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 9.09% off its SMA200. MMM registered 11.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $168.27.

The stock witnessed a 7.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

3M Company (MMM) has around 94987 employees, a market worth around $102.62B and $32.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.32 and Fwd P/E is 17.18. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.70% and -4.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

3M Company (MMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3M Company (MMM) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3M Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.3 with sales reaching $8.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

3M Company (MMM) Top Institutional Holders

2,547 institutions hold shares in 3M Company (MMM), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 66.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 578.80M, and float is at 577.93M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 66.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.36 million shares valued at $7.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the MMM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.17 million shares valued at $7.2 billion to account for 7.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 30.6 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $4.9 billion, while Newport Trust Co holds 1.86% of the shares totaling 10.76 million with a market value of $1.88 billion.

3M Company (MMM) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at 3M Company (MMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vale Michael G., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Vale Michael G. sold 30,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $175.53 per share for a total of $5.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48280.0 shares.

3M Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Ashish Khandpur K (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $176.44 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15959.0 shares of the MMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Hammes Eric D. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,076 shares at an average price of $176.67 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 4,778 shares of 3M Company (MMM).

3M Company (MMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 123.31% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 23.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.