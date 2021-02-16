A peek at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Who has invested in It?

1,928 institutions hold shares in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), with 10.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.49% while institutional investors hold 85.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 405.00M, and float is at 396.59M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 83.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 39.28 million shares valued at $14.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.66% of the AVGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 34.41 million shares valued at $12.54 billion to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 33.98 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $12.38 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 8.08% of the shares totaling 32.86 million with a market value of $11.97 billion.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 11.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.67 and a high of $479.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $478.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.93% off its average median price target of $480.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.95% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -21.58% lower than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $486.32, the stock is 4.95% and 10.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 35.18% off its SMA200. AVGO registered 50.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $454.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $389.64.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.37%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $194.57B and $23.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.00 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.40% and 1.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.55 with sales reaching $6.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 178 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 158 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W sold 530 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $470.75 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8480.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W (Director) sold a total of 530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $473.14 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9010.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, HARTENSTEIN EDDY W (Director) disposed off 530 shares at an average price of $449.20 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 9,540 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).