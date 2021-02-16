A peek at Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV): Who has invested in It?

7 institutions hold shares in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV), with 4.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.52% while institutional investors hold 20.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.46M, and float is at 7.53M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 13.47% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $2.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the ENLV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Golden Green, Inc. with 46056.0 shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 10807.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $64193.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 10230.0 with a market value of $60766.0.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) is 137.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $29.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENLV stock was last observed hovering at around $21.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.09% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.00, the stock is 38.37% and 69.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 145.37% off its SMA200. ENLV registered 140.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 275.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.49.

The stock witnessed a 92.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.04%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.49% over the week and 11.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 457.10% and -31.97% from its 52-week high.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.90% this year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading 26.75% up over the past 12 months. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 0.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.