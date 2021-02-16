A peek at HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who has invested in It?

691 institutions hold shares in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), with institutional investors hold 18.50% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 18.50% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 36.72 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.00% of the HDB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is WCM Investment Management, LLC with 25.04 million shares valued at $1.25 billion to account for 1.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 15.69 million shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $784.07 million, while Harding Loevner LLC holds 0.79% of the shares totaling 14.47 million with a market value of $722.86 million.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is 14.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.50 and a high of $82.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $81.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $70.82 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.56% off the consensus price target high of $82.58 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -52.17% lower than the price target low of $54.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.04, the stock is 8.30% and 14.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 49.00% off its SMA200. HDB registered 39.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.41.

The stock witnessed a 9.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.89%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 160.46 and Fwd P/E is 28.54. Distance from 52-week low is 181.49% and 0.51% from its 52-week high.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.40% year-over-year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 19.95% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.