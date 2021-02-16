A peek at Humana Inc. (HUM): Who has invested in It?

1,222 institutions hold shares in Humana Inc. (HUM), with 253.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 95.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.32M, and float is at 131.05M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 94.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.97 million shares valued at $4.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.04% of the HUM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.24 million shares valued at $4.24 billion to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 9.33 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $3.86 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 7.00% of the shares totaling 9.27 million with a market value of $3.8 billion.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is -7.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $208.25 and a high of $474.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $381.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $479.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.63% off the consensus price target high of $505.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 12.7% higher than the price target low of $436.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $380.64, the stock is -2.68% and -5.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -5.52% off its SMA200. HUM registered 0.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $401.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $409.62.

The stock witnessed a -8.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.65%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $50.45B and $77.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.05 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.78% and -19.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humana Inc. (HUM) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.08 with sales reaching $20.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JONES DAVID A JR/KY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JONES DAVID A JR/KY sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $392.76 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77272.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Fleming William Kevin (Seg Pres, Clin & Phm Solutions) sold a total of 860 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $395.23 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5960.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, HUNTER CHRISTOPHER H. (Seg Pres. Gr. & Military Bus.) disposed off 2,199 shares at an average price of $391.93 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 10,613 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anthem Inc. (ANTM) that is trading -2.74% down over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is -10.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.67.