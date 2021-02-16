A peek at iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Who has invested in It?

383 institutions hold shares in iRobot Corporation (IRBT), with 522.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 106.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.03M, and float is at 27.66M with Short Float at 23.58%. Institutions hold 104.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.99 million shares valued at $400.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.74% of the IRBT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.96 million shares valued at $224.79 million to account for 10.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 2.96 million shares representing 10.51% and valued at over $237.41 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $71.99 million.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is 66.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.79 and a high of $197.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRBT stock was last observed hovering at around $128.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.49% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.64% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -27.05% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.40, the stock is 16.08% and 40.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 63.28% off its SMA200. IRBT registered 154.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.73.

The stock witnessed a 52.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.63%, and is 12.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.19% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has around 1159 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.84 and Fwd P/E is 25.44. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 306.83% and -32.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iRobot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $268.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.20% in year-over-year returns.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at iRobot Corporation (IRBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weinstein Glen Daniel, the company’s EVP and Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Weinstein Glen Daniel sold 6,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $134.96 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42455.0 shares.

iRobot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Angle Colin M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 36,086 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $104.88 per share for $3.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the IRBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Stacy Michelle (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $109.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 9,000 shares of iRobot Corporation (IRBT).

iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that is trading 31.51% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.