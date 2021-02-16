A peek at Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF): Who has invested in It?

45 institutions hold shares in Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF), with 40.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.51% while institutional investors hold 21.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.55M, and float is at 19.91M with Short Float at 16.23%. Institutions hold 8.14% of the Float.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is 2.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $28.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.92% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.52% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.42, the stock is -3.70% and 4.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 27.24% off its SMA200. TTCF registered 126.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.08.

The stock witnessed a -8.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.77%, and is -5.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $135.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 275.53. Distance from 52-week low is 139.96% and -18.23% from its 52-week high.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $39.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.80% this year.