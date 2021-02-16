Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AAP Stock Is Going Next

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is -2.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.33 and a high of $177.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $154.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.35% off the consensus price target high of $202.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -19.38% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $152.81, the stock is -3.74% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 1.95% off its SMA200. AAP registered 13.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $155.64.

The stock witnessed a -11.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.37%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $10.48B and $9.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.23 and Fwd P/E is 15.95. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.23% and -14.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.97 with sales reaching $2.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Top Institutional Holders

729 institutions hold shares in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), with 250.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 102.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.97M, and float is at 67.60M with Short Float at 5.79%. Institutions hold 102.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.36 million shares valued at $1.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the AAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.29 million shares valued at $675.2 million to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 4.06 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $639.4 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $591.46 million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greco Thomas, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Greco Thomas bought 7,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $136.13 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Finley Tammy M (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold a total of 88 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $146.52 per share for $12894.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13137.0 shares of the AAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Page Andrew E (SVP, Controller and CAO) disposed off 720 shares at an average price of $141.38 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 7,008 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarineMax Inc. (HZO) that is trading 110.00% up over the past 12 months. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is 10.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.