Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Track to Reach $9.63 in a Year

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is 208.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $9.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -80.71% lower than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.68, the stock is 17.54% and 82.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 4.77% at the moment leaves the stock 205.91% off its SMA200. AMTX registered 836.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.34.

The stock witnessed a 129.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.06%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.07% over the week and 15.65% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $159.90M and $180.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1972.87% and -30.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.80%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $49.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.19% while institutional investors hold 40.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.86M, and float is at 19.62M with Short Float at 6.77%. Institutions hold 36.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.73 million shares valued at $4.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the AMTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.68 million shares valued at $2.17 million to account for 3.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 0.37 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $1.18 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.82 million.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading 15.15% up over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is 3.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.