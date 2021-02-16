Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is 14.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.78 and a high of $34.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALGM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.14% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.40, the stock is -2.53% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 13.92% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.74.

The stock witnessed a -7.74% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.31%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has around 3720 employees, a market worth around $5.79B and $590.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.51. Distance from 52-week low is 81.17% and -12.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $167.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.40% this year.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), with 108.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.09% while institutional investors hold 68.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.31M, and float is at 178.80M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 29.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.14 million shares valued at $57.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.13% of the ALGM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.35 million shares valued at $35.96 million to account for 0.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 1.14 million shares representing 0.60% and valued at over $30.48 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 0.57% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $28.63 million.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Christopher. SEC filings show that Brown Christopher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $29.16 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Kazerounian Reza (Director) sold a total of 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $29.16 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ALGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Glover Max R. (SVP of Worldwide Sales) disposed off 29,272 shares at an average price of $29.16 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 248,375 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM).