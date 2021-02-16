Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) – The 49.5% Upside Potential Remains

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) is 50.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATHE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is 10.32% and 25.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 32.98% off its SMA200. ATHE registered 188.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8498.

The stock witnessed a 27.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.75%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.58% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 621.43% and -60.78% from its 52-week high.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.00% this year.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), with institutional investors hold 2.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.36M, and float is at 12.68M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 2.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.45 million shares valued at $0.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the ATHE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.32 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 0.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 12128.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $24498.0, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2500.0 with a market value of $3350.0.